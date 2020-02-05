Pistons' Markieff Morris: Won't play Wednesday
Morris (illness) is out Wednesday against the Suns, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Morris will miss his third straight game Wednesday, though this time it's due to an illness and not the hip injury he had been dealing with. Sekou Doumbouya and Christian Wood could see increased action as a result. Morris' next chance to take the court arrives Friday against the Thunder.
