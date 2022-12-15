Bagley (knee) is not on the injury report for Friday's game against the Kings.
Bagley left Wednesday's win over the Hornets due to right knee soreness but will be fine for Friday. He's come off the bench over the past three games as coach Dwane Casey has gone with Isaiah Stewart and rookie Jalen Duren in the frontcourt.
More News
-
Pistons' Marvin Bagley: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Marvin Bagley: Questionable to return Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Marvin Bagley: Blocks four shots off bench•
-
Pistons' Marvin Bagley: Not starting Friday•
-
Pistons' Marvin Bagley: Minimal output in loss•
-
Pistons' Marvin Bagley: Season-high rebound mark in victory•