Bagley will start Monday's matchup against the Nuggets.

Bagley operated off the bench the last two games in favor of Kevin Knox, but the former is back in the starting lineup to face Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. As a starter, Bagley has averaged 14.0 points and 6.0 rebounds in 27.5 minutes per game. Jalen Duren (ankle) has been progressing in his rehab, but as long as he's sidelined, Bagley should handle a sizable role in Detroit's frontcourt.