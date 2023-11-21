Bagley chipped in 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds and one assist over 26 minutes during Monday's 107-103 loss to the Nuggets.

Bagley replaced Kevin Knox in the starting lineup against the Nuggets, finishing second on the team in scoring and rebounds while finishing two boards short of a double-double. Bagley has started in five games this season, tallying at least 10 points and five rebounds in four of those contests. Bagley has recorded 18 or more points along with eight or more rebounds on two occasions this year.