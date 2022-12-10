Bagley will come off the bench for Friday's game against Memphis.

Bagley has struggled over his last three contests, averaging 4.0 points and 3.7 rebounds in 20.0 minutes per game which has led the Pistons to start Jalen Duren at the five instead. Although Bagley's demotion doesn't fare well for his season-long status, he has shown more than enough ability to perform in limited minutes and could receive a higher usage rate off the bench. He is still a player worth monitoring going forward.