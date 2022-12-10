Bagley posted 14 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-5 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and four blocks across 20 minutes during Friday's 114-103 loss to the Grizzlies.

Bagley moved to the bench, ceding his starting spot to rookie Jalen Duren. Despite the move, Bagley put together a well-rounded line, contributing on both ends of the floor. While the production was nice, the fact he played only 20 minutes is a little concerning for anyone invested in him. He remains a hold, for now, but that could change should his role stick at 20 minutes per night moving forward.