Bagley (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

Bagley has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play Friday despite battling an illness. He's drawn a few starts in Jalen Duren's (ankle) stead this season, but even though Duren remains out Friday, Bagley is expected to come off the bench versus Cleveland. Kevin Knox was spotted working with the starters during Friday's shootaround, so he'll presumably start at power forward while Isaiah Stewart moves to center.