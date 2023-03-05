Bagley recorded 20 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 114-90 loss to Cleveland.

Bagley had his best game of the season Saturday, adding four combined steals and blocks to his usual points/boards stat set. The Pistons are missing a couple of key frontcourt pieces rights now, affording Bagley plenty of run. While he won't be this good all too often, he is worth rostering in 12-team formats, if not only for his ability to flirt with a double-double on a nightly basis.