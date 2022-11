Bagley is questionable for Tuesday's matchup against the Knicks due to migraines.

Bagley has started each of the Pistons' previous eight games and is averaging 13.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals during that stretch, including back-to-back double-doubles. However, it appears the talented big man may need to take a night off due to a lingering migraine. Isaiah Stewart (toe) is also questionable, so rookie first-round pick Jalen Duren may be in store for an increased role against New York.