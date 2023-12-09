Bagley was unable to return to Friday's game against the Magic due to his back spasms. He finished with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and four turnovers in 23 minutes.

The Pistons deemed Bagley as questionable to return, but they didn't update his status beyond that. He drew the start in place of Jalen Duren (ankle) on Friday, but he failed to make the most of it. If Bagley is unable to play Monday against the Pacers, the Pistons will likely turn to James Wiseman since Duren is expected to miss a couple weeks.