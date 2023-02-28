Bagley totaled 21 points (10-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 12 rebounds and one assist over 24 minutes during Monday's 117-106 loss to the Hornets.

That's now two double-doubles in two games since Bagley returned from a hand issue that had kept him sidelined since early January. Isaiah Lively (ankle) joined Jalen Duren (ankle) and Isaiah Stewart (hip) on the injured list Monday, and while none of those injuries are viewed as serious, Bagley could find himself in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Bulls.