Bagley posted 18 points (8-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 29 minutes during Saturday's 116-104 victory over the Timberwolves.

Bagley had just his fourth double-double of the season Saturday, stepping into a larger role as a result of Jalen Duren being in foul trouble. After starting 13 of his first 14 games, Bagley has since been relegated to a 20-minute role off the bench. He is barely inside the top 200 over the past month, averaging just 9.5 points per game to go with 5.9 rebounds. Despite what was an encouraging evening, managers would be well-advised not to go chasing this performance.