Bagley won't return to Monday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a right hand injury, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Bagley suffered the injury sometime during the first half, and the issue is significant enough to hold him out the rest of the way. He'll be considered day-to-day until more information surfaces. Jalen Duren and Nerlens Noel should see the majority of the minutes at center in the second half