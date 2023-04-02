Bagley exited Sunday's game against the Magic with a sore neck and is considered doubtful to return.

Bagley took an inadvertent knee to the back of his head from teammate Jalen Duren, and it's unlikely that he'll return to Sunday's contest. Prior to exiting, Bagley played only nine minutes and posted two points (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound.