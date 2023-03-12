Dwane Casey said he expects Marvin Bagley to miss "the next few games" with his ankle injury, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Bagley exited Saturday's game after rolling his ankle, and now it looks like he'll be missing both games of Detroit's upcoming back-to-back set. James Wiseman and Jalen Duren will hold down Detroit's frontcourt while Bagley is out.
