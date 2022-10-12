Bagley (knee) has avoided a serious injury but will miss time to begin the regular season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Bagley sustained his knee injury during Tuesday's preseason game and underwent an MRI. The 23-year-old was diagnosed with a bone bruise and sprained MCL in his right knee and is expected to miss the next 3-4 weeks, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports. A better timetable for his return should come into focus based on how he progresses in his recovery over the next few weeks. Nerlens Noel (foot) and Jalen Duran are candidates to see increased run for Detroit early in the year.