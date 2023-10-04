Pistons coach Monty Williams said Wednesday that Bagley and James Wiseman are competing for "the backup big spot," Omari Sankofa of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Bagley made 25 starts across 42 appearances last season in Detroit, averaging 12.0 points and 6.4 rebounds in 23.5 minutes. However, it appears that there may only be enough room in the Pistons' rotation for one of Bagley or Wiseman. The backup center role competition between the two could continue throughout training camp and the preseason.
