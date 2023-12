Bagley will start Friday's game versus the Magic.

With Jalen Duren (ankle) sidelined, Bagley will draw his seventh start of the season. Over his previous six starts, Bagley has averaged 13.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 blocks in 25.0 minutes per game. Duren is expected to miss multiple weeks, but Detroit may shake up its first unit during that stretch, with Jaden Ivey and James Wiseman as other starting options.