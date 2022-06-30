Bagley and the Pistons agreed to terms Thursday on a three-year, $37 million contract, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

In recent weeks, the Pistons had made it clear that they intended to bring Bagley back in free agency, and Thursday's agreement will do just that. While Bagley has failed to live up to expectations as the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, the Pistons apparently like what they saw from the 23-year-old in his 18 appearances after he came over from Sacramento at the trade deadline. Across 27.2 minutes per game, Bagley posted 14.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in a Pistons uniform. At present, Bagley projects to start at power forward as part of a projected lineup that could include Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey and one of Isaiah Stewart, Nerlens Noel, Kelly Olynyk or 2022 lottery pick Jalen Duren.