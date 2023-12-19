Bagley recorded 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-4 FT) and one rebound across 23 minutes during Monday's 130-124 loss to the Hawks.

The Pistons competed hard before ultimately suffering their 24th straight loss, and while Bagley, who was returning from straight games in which he didn't see the floor, struggled to leave his mark as a two-way presence, he posted solid scoring figures while replacing Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) in the starting lineup. Bagley also scored in double digits for the first time since Nov. 20, and while he can contribute as a scoring weapon when given enough time, his lack of an established role and his inconsistency limits his upside considerably. The fact that he's playing in one of the worst teams in the league in recent years doesn't help his case, either.