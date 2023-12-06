Bagley (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
Bagley's playing time has dramatically dropped over the last week, averaging just 12.3 minutes over his last four appearances. He was also completely left out of the rotation in a game during that stretch. Bagley figures to see another limited role versus Memphis.
More News
-
Pistons' Marvin Bagley: Expected to suit up Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Marvin Bagley: Left out of rotation•
-
Pistons' Marvin Bagley: Balanced outing in starting lineup•
-
Pistons' Marvin Bagley: Back in stating lineup•
-
Pistons' Marvin Bagley: Scores just six points•
-
Pistons' Marvin Bagley: Cleared to play•