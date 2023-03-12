Bagley was diagnosed with right ankle soreness won't return to Saturday's game against the Pacers.

With the Pistons already short on bodies, Bagley's absence for the rest of the night will force head coach Dwane Casey to heavily rely on Isaiah Livers and Eugene Omoruyi to fill out minutes at power forward. Bagley finishes the contest with six points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes.