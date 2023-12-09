Bagley was unable to return to Friday's 123-91 loss to the Magic after developing back spasms. He finished with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and four turnovers in 23 minutes.

The Pistons deemed Bagley as questionable to return after he visited the locker room to get his back checked out, but the team didn't provide an update on his status and he remained out for the final 18 minutes of the game. Bagley drew the start at center in place of Jalen Duren (ankle) on Friday, but he failed to make the most of it. If Bagley is unable to play Monday against the Pacers, the Pistons could turn to James Wiseman as their starting center or push Isaiah Stewart over from power forward to center.