Bagley is questionable for Monday's matchup against the Clippers due to a non-COVID illness, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.

Bagley was a late addition to the injury report with an illness, which doesn't bode well for his chances to suit up Monday. If he's unable to play, Kevin Knox, Nerlens Noel and Saddiq Bey would be candidates for backup minutes behind Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren.