Bagley produced 10 points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 20 minutes during Wednesday's 113-93 loss to Philadelphia.

Bagley led Detroit on the glass while posting his fourth double-double of the season, securing his highest rebound total since hauling in a season-high 13 boards Dec. 1 against Dallas. Bagley has reached double figures in scoring in six of his last seven outings.