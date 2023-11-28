Bagley didn't play in Monday's 126-107 loss to Washington due to a coach's decision, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.

Bagley appeared in each of the Pistons' first 16 games (six starts), averaging 10.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 19.1 minutes per game. However, Detroit is in the midst of a double-digit losing streak, so coach Monty Williams opted to shake things up and gave James Wiseman a shot in the rotation. Wiseman was solid in limited work, recording eight points (3-4 FG) and four rebounds in nine minutes, but it's unclear how the backup center rotation will shake out now that Jalen Duren is healthy.