Coach Dwane Casey noted Bagley's (illness) minutes "may be sporadic or shortened" for Friday's game against the Bulls, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.

Casey also noted that Bagley hadn't been able to participate in any live scrimmages since coming down with the non-COVID illness that held him out of two games. Considering Bagley has averaged 19.0 minutes per game in his last five and will likely face restrictions Friday, he should be avoided in most fantasy formats.