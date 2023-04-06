Bagley (concussion) is probable for Friday's game versus the Pacers.
Bagley is expected to play Friday after missing the previous two games with a concussion. He will likely replace Jalen Duren in the starting lineup if he's available.
More News
-
Pistons' Marvin Bagley: Remains sidelined Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Marvin Bagley: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Marvin Bagley: Exits with sore neck, likely done•
-
Pistons' Marvin Bagley: Pours in season-high 31•
-
Pistons' Marvin Bagley: Reaches 30 minutes in return•
-
Pistons' Marvin Bagley: Starting Sunday•