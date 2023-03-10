Bagley is probable for Saturday's game versus the Pacers due to right ankle soreness.

It is unclear when Bagley picked up his ankle injury, but it isn't expected to keep him out Saturday. The 23-year-old forward is averaging 12.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 blocks in 30.0 minutes in his last four games since being inserted in the starting lineup.