Bagley was participating with the starters during the team's morning shootaround ahead of Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.

Jalen Duren (ankle) is questionable and didn't participate in the shootaround, so if he's sidelined, it appears Bagley will get a look with the first unit. Duren's potential absence could also allow James Wiseman to see his first action of the season. Over four games this season, Bagley is averaging 11.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 17.0 minutes off the bench.