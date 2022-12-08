Bagley provided zero points (0-4 FG) and two rebounds over 20 minutes during Wednesday's 104-98 loss to the Pelicans.

Bagley had a stretch between late November and early December in which he scored in double figures in nine of 10 matchups and averaged 14.3 points and 7.3 rebounds in 25.5 minutes per game. However, he's shot just 31.6 percent from the floor over his last three appearances and has averaged 4.0 points and 3.7 rebounds in 20.0 minutes per game during that time. Wednesday's game marked his worst fantasy performance of the season, but he proved last month that he still has the ability to be a reliable contributor.