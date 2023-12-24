Bagley is not in the starting lineup to face the Nets on Saturday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Bagley will head back to the bench for this one, as the Pistons will have Ausar Thompson at small forward and Bojan Bogdanovic at power forward. Bagley is averaging 8.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game when deployed off the bench this season.
