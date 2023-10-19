Bagley will come off the bench for Thursday's preseason game against the Thunder.
Jalen Duren is getting the start at center after recovering from his ankle injury. Bagley is competing with James Wiseman for a rotation spot in Detroit, and both players have responded with strong showings in the preseason.
