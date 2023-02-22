Bagley (hand) went through most of practice Wednesday and is close to returning, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Bagley has missed the last 19 games while recovering from right hand surgery. He doesn't have an official injury status for Thursday's game versus Orlando, but if he's unable to suit up, his next chance to play would arrive Saturday versus Toronto.
