Bagley posted 19 points (9-10 FG, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 21 minutes during Wednesday's 125-116 victory over the Jazz.

Bagley was ultra efficient from the field in the win, missing only one of his 10 shot attempts. That resulted in a season-high 19 points despite playing just 21 minutes. Bagley has scored in double figures in all but one of his six contests since moving into the starting lineup Nov. 14.