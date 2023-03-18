Bagley (ankle) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Heat.
Bagley is set to return following a three-game absence. It wouldn't be shocking if he moves straight into the starting lineup, given he started in his previous five appearances since suffering the injury. He's averaging 13.4 points and 9.1 rebounds across 26.6 minutes per game over his last eight contests (five starts).
More News
-
Pistons' Marvin Bagley: Expected to miss next few games•
-
Pistons' Marvin Bagley: Hurts ankle, done early Saturday•
-
Pistons' Marvin Bagley: Upgraded to available•
-
Pistons' Marvin Bagley: Likely to play Saturday•
-
Pistons' Marvin Bagley: Contributes on both ends•
-
Pistons' Marvin Bagley: Starting alongside Wiseman•