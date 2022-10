Coach Dwane Casey said Sunday that Bagley has been doing 1-on-1 work and is on pace to return soon, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Bagley has yet to make his season debut due to right knee sprain, but it appears he could return to action sooner than later. When available, the talented big man figures to be one of the Pistons' top frontcourt reserves behind Isaiah Stewart and Bojan Bogdanovic.