Bagley (hand) generated 21 points (9-19 FG, 3-8 FT, 0-2 3Pt), 18 rebounds and one block across 28 minutes in Saturday's 95-91 loss to the Raptors.

Making his return to action after a 20-game absence, Bagley came off the bench in his first appearance since Jan. 2 and proceeded to lead the Pistons in both points and rebounds. Despite his strong production in both categories, Bagley's overall fantasy line was still lacking in just about every other area, including in efficiency from both the field and free-throw line. Though Bagley would have some appeal in 12-team points leagues if he can produce double-doubles on a regular basis, it's unclear if he'll receive this sort of playing time on a regular basis. The Pistons were without top center Jalen Duren (ankle), resulting in Bagley and fill-in starter James Wiseman (20 minutes) splitting the playing time at center. Once Duren is healthy, Bagley or Wiseman could find himself as the odd man out, or head coach Dwane Casey could include all three centers in the rotation in an arrangement that would limit the fantasy upside of each player.