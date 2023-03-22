Bagley closed with 31 points (12-19 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, two blocks and three steals over 41 minutes during Tuesday's 129-107 loss to the Hawks.

It's the best scoring effort of the season for the fifth-year big, topping the 21 points he supplied in each of the final two games in February. Bagley missed three games in March with an ankle injury, but when healthy, he's taken on a key role in the Pistons frontcourt, averaging 15.2 points, 8.4 boards, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks over his last 10 contests while shooting 53.8 percent from the floor.