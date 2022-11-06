Bagley (knee) participated in Sunday's practice, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Pistons head coach Dwane Casey didn't reveal the extent of Bagley's participation, but even if the big man was back on the court Sunday in a limited capacity, he would seem to have a chance at making his season debut during the upcoming week. When Bagley suffered a right MCL sprain Oct. 13, he was handed a 3-to-4-week re-evaluation timeline. With that timeline having come to an end, Bagley appears to have advanced to the day-to-day phase of his recovery. Whenever he debuts, Bagley may not take back a sizable role right away, and he may have to fend off rookie first-round pick Jalen Duren for a spot in Casey's rotation.