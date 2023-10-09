Bagley generated 25 points (10-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes during Sunday's 130-126 preseason overtime loss to Phoenix.

Coach Monty Williams indicated last week that Bagley and James Wiseman are competing for "the backup big spot," and Bagley made a significant impact during Sunday's preseason opener. Despite coming off the bench, he led the team on the scoreboard with an efficient showing from the floor, and he tied with Wiseman for second on the team in rebounds. Bagley and Wiseman will likely continue to compete for the primary backup role as the regular season approaches, but Bagley had a much better performance Sunday.