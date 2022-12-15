Bagley is questionable to return to Wednesday's game against Charlotte due to a sore right knee, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.
Bagley suffered the injury sometime during the first half. The forward posted four points (2-3 FG) and three rebounds in 10 minutes before exiting.
