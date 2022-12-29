Bagley (illness) is questionable for Friday's matchup with the Bulls.
Bagley is questionable to miss his third consecutive game Friday due to a non-COVID illness. His potential return would likely mean reduced playing time for Jalen Duren and Nerlens Noel.
More News
-
Pistons' Marvin Bagley: Remains sidelined against Orlando•
-
Pistons' Marvin Bagley: Unavailable Monday•
-
Pistons' Marvin Bagley: Lands on injury report with illness•
-
Pistons' Marvin Bagley: Leading rebounder in double-double•
-
Pistons' Marvin Bagley: Available Friday•
-
Pistons' Marvin Bagley: Won't return Wednesday•