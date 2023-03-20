Bagley (ankle) supplied 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one block in 30 minutes during Sunday's 112-100 loss to the Heat.

Detroit showed no hesitation about feeding Bagley meaningful minutes in his return from an ankle injury, which had sidelined him for the previous three contests. Even if fellow frontcourt player Jalen Duren (head) returns from the injury that limited him to nine minutes Sunday, he's more likely to threaten starting center James Wiseman's playing time than Bagley's in Tuesday's game in Atlanta. Bagley looks like he'll have a clear path to ample playing time at power forward for the foreseeable future while Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) is likely done for the season and while Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles) and Isaiah Livers (hip) remain without definitive timelines to return to the court.