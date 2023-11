Bagley will come off the bench in Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.

Bagley drew the start last time out -- landing 10 points, two rebounds and an assist across 24 minutes -- but he'll return to the second unit with Jalen Duren (ankle) back in action. In six games coming off the bench, Bagley has averaged 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds.