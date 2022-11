Bagley (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Thunder, Johnny Kane of Bally Sports Detroit reports.

Bagley participated in practice Sunday, but he'll remain sidelined Monday due to the right MCL sprain he suffered Oct. 13. He was expected to be out 3-to-4 weeks, so it seems like he's on track to return sometime during the Pistons' upcoming four-game week. Following Monday's contest, Bagley's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Celtics.