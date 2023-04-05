Bagley (concussion) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nets.
Bagley is in the concussion protocol and will be unavailable for a second consecutive game. Eugene Omoruyi is a candidate to see increased run once again, while Bagley has just two more opportunities to return during the regular season.
