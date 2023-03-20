Bagley supplied 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one block in 30 minutes during Sunday's 112-100 loss to the Heat.

Bagley returned to the lineup after missing the last three games due to an ankle injury, finishing as one of six Pistons players to surpass the double-digit scoring total Sunday. Bagley has tallied 10 or more points 22 times this season.