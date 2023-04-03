Bagley has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Heat due to a concussion.
Bagley exited Sunday's matchup against the Magic due to a neck issue, and he's entered the concussion protocol for the final week of the regular season. It's unclear when he'll be able to return, but Eugene Omoruyi and Isaiah Livers should see increased playing time in Bagley's absence.
