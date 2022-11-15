Bagley totaled 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes during Monday's 115-111 loss to the Raptors.

Bagley drew his first start of the 2022-23 season, as the Pistons decided to shake up the first unit. The Duke product entered the starting lineup in place of Saddiq Bey, and he shot well from the floor. Bagley has now appeared in two contests this year after missing significant time with a sprained right knee, and it's a positive sign that he saw such an uptick in playing time in his second matchup.